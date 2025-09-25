Previous
25september by amyk
Photo 3922

25september

week 39 of the 52week challenge “in the garden” one of our many yard/garden decorations—it is solar and lights up (and flickers) at night
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
