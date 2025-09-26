Sign up
Previous
Photo 3923
26september
…a touch of fall color
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
6
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5013
photos
207
followers
269
following
1074% complete
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
26th September 2025 10:26am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful fall colors
September 27th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Gorgeous colours
September 27th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
That time of year again. Looking forward to seeing everyones fall photos.
September 27th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely colours
September 27th, 2025
judith deacon
Aah! Fall, how beautiful the colours are.
September 27th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌
September 27th, 2025
