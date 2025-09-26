Previous
26september by amyk
Photo 3923

26september

…a touch of fall color
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1074% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful fall colors
September 27th, 2025  
Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous colours
September 27th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
That time of year again. Looking forward to seeing everyones fall photos.
September 27th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely colours
September 27th, 2025  
judith deacon
Aah! Fall, how beautiful the colours are.
September 27th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
September 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact