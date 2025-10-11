Previous
11october by amyk
Photo 3938

11october

…it was breezy…
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1078% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice capture.
October 12th, 2025  
*lynn ace
lovely ... I like the angle
October 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautiful light :)
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact