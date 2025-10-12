Previous
Week 40 by amyk
Photo 3939

Week 40

52week challenge, week 40 “front porch”…a grunge edit, just because…
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1079% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact