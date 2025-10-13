Previous
13october by amyk
Photo 3940

13october

…a bit of autumn at Dow Gardens
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1079% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful fall scene
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact