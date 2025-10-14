Sign up
Photo 3941
14october
another Dow Gardens scene
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5038
photos
208
followers
266
following
1079% complete
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th October 2025 11:18am
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely scene, nice reflections
October 15th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous shot!
October 15th, 2025
