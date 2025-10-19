Sign up
Previous
Photo 3946
it’s raining leaves
rain ALL day today (which we need)…standing on the patio waiting for the dog and noticed the patio squares looked like a leaf collage…inspiration for today…
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and what a great collage they make
October 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful collage of fallen leaves.
October 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great collage
October 20th, 2025
