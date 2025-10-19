Previous
it’s raining leaves by amyk
it’s raining leaves

rain ALL day today (which we need)…standing on the patio waiting for the dog and noticed the patio squares looked like a leaf collage…inspiration for today…
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

amyK

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
and what a great collage they make
October 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful collage of fallen leaves.
October 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great collage
October 20th, 2025  
