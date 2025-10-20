Previous
20october by amyk
Photo 3947

20october

autumn at the Bradley House (owned by Midland Historical Society)
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1081% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful old home!
October 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful house. I could live there quite happily
October 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great photo
October 21st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a gorgeous house
October 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
A wonderful old home
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact