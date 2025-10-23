Previous
23october by amyk
23october

out for an early walk and the sun was still low and shining through the trees
23rd October 2025

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
GaryW
Fabulous colors! The trees almost look on fire!
October 24th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful light through the trees and color.
October 24th, 2025  
Rick
Lovely capture.
October 24th, 2025  
