Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3950
23october
out for an early walk and the sun was still low and shining through the trees
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5049
photos
208
followers
266
following
1082% complete
View this month »
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
Latest from all albums
1009
3945
3946
3947
3948
1010
3949
3950
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd October 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Fabulous colors! The trees almost look on fire!
October 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful light through the trees and color.
October 24th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
October 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close