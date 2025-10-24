Previous
24october by amyk
24october

…another from yesterday’s walk at Rogers Family park
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Zilli~ ace
Great reflection!
October 25th, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely fall colors. Nice capture.
October 25th, 2025  
