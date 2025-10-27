Sign up
Previous
Photo 3954
Color along the river
I like the red sumac near the red pergola…there was a dilapidated old brick pumpstation here which was removed and the foundation used for this river viewing deck.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th October 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
I like that also, the two reds. It balances the image and adds the beautiful vibrant color.
October 28th, 2025
Rick
ace
The colors match very well. Great capture.
October 28th, 2025
