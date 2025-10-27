Previous
Color along the river by amyk
Photo 3954

Color along the river

I like the red sumac near the red pergola…there was a dilapidated old brick pumpstation here which was removed and the foundation used for this river viewing deck.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
I like that also, the two reds. It balances the image and adds the beautiful vibrant color.
October 28th, 2025  
Rick ace
The colors match very well. Great capture.
October 28th, 2025  
