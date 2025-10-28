Sign up
Previous
Photo 3955
dahlia & bee
…one from early October; no photos today as I spent two hours at the dentist and then a quiet several hours at home recovering from tooth extraction. Not my idea of fun :)
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th October 2025 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice close-up
October 29th, 2025
*lynn
ace
a beauty for sure!
October 29th, 2025
