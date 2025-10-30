Previous
30october by amyk
30october

…still a little color left in the park
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely colours
October 31st, 2025  
Rick ace
Looks really nice. great shot.
October 31st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the autumn color.
October 31st, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful colors with the yellows, red, green and blue ~ the giant tree is gorgeous!
October 31st, 2025  
