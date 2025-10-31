Previous
Happy Halloween! by amyk
Happy Halloween!

trick or treating at the mall, a very popular event…we are so fortunate that a local entrepreneur bought the mall with plans to bring it back to life…he’s doing a great job!
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

amyK

CC Folk ace
Haha! Fun shot!
November 1st, 2025  
Rick ace
Nice that they are wearing their costumes. Great capture.
November 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
LOL.
November 1st, 2025  
