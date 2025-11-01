Previous
1november by amyk
Photo 3959

1november

November and the leaves are falling fast…
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1084% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Love the textures in this nice shot
November 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely.
November 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful patterns and textures fav
November 2nd, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful details of all those tiny droplets
November 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Our trees are just beginning to show autumn colors. Nice capture of the color and details.
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact