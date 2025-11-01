Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3959
1november
November and the leaves are falling fast…
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5060
photos
208
followers
267
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
Latest from all albums
3953
3954
3955
3956
1012
3957
3958
3959
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th October 2025 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Love the textures in this nice shot
November 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely.
November 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful patterns and textures fav
November 2nd, 2025
*lynn
ace
wonderful details of all those tiny droplets
November 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Our trees are just beginning to show autumn colors. Nice capture of the color and details.
November 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close