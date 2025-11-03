Previous
basket reflected by amyk
Photo 3961

basket reflected

not the greatest reflection shot as my glass shelf is full of scratches…for One Week Only, day 1. The basket is to remind you to get your entries in for the Mundane challenge I’m hosting--theme is Basket
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1085% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact