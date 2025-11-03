Sign up
Photo 3961
basket reflected
not the greatest reflection shot as my glass shelf is full of scratches…for One Week Only, day 1. The basket is to remind you to get your entries in for the Mundane challenge I’m hosting--theme is Basket
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 4th, 2025
