Previous
Photo 3962
Coffee & Cigarettes
for One Week Only, day 2 “song or musical”. Here is a link to Coffee & Cigarettes by Michelle Featherstone.
https://youtu.be/2RKGSwVY35E?si=LxjDqXeXjIIUsVig
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Tags
owo-8
*lynn
ace
Nice! You even had a cigarette lighter for your shot.
November 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A somewhat nostalgic shot!
November 5th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
I used to be addicted to both of these. I Iike the sepia tone of this.
November 5th, 2025
