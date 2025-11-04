Previous
Coffee & Cigarettes by amyk
Photo 3962

Coffee & Cigarettes

for One Week Only, day 2 “song or musical”. Here is a link to Coffee & Cigarettes by Michelle Featherstone. https://youtu.be/2RKGSwVY35E?si=LxjDqXeXjIIUsVig
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1085% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Nice! You even had a cigarette lighter for your shot.
November 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A somewhat nostalgic shot!
November 5th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I used to be addicted to both of these. I Iike the sepia tone of this.
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact