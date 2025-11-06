Previous
Day 4 by amyk
Day 4

One Week Only challenge, day 4 “negative space”…egrets seen along the Bay City Riverwalk allowing me to feed my egret photography obsession :)
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I wish I could stand on one leg
November 7th, 2025  
