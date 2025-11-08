Sign up
Photo 3966
Day 6
One Week Only, day 6 “bokeh”…not a great example but it will do…the background is fallen leaves on the grass
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
owo-8
