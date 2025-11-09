Previous
snack time by amyk
Photo 3967

snack time

One Week Only challenge, day 7 “flat lay”…Granny Smith apple and caramel dip…yum
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1086% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
I’m drooling
November 10th, 2025  
Brian ace
🤤
November 10th, 2025  
summerfield ace
oooh! love apple and caramel. sweet!

thank you for participating. we'll do it again next year!
November 10th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That sounds tasty
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact