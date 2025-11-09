Sign up
Previous
Photo 3967
snack time
One Week Only challenge, day 7 “flat lay”…Granny Smith apple and caramel dip…yum
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
4
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5073
photos
207
followers
267
following
1086% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th November 2025 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-8
Jane Pittenger
ace
I’m drooling
November 10th, 2025
Brian
ace
🤤
November 10th, 2025
summerfield
ace
oooh! love apple and caramel. sweet!
thank you for participating. we'll do it again next year!
November 10th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
That sounds tasty
November 10th, 2025
