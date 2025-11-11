Previous
11november by amyk
11november

..another from our snow day which was short-lived…other parts of Michigan got a lot more snow than we did…the odd black background is our blacktop driveway, it was early and very overcast
amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Beautiful dusting!
November 12th, 2025  
