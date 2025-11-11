Sign up
Photo 3969
11november
..another from our snow day which was short-lived…other parts of Michigan got a lot more snow than we did…the odd black background is our blacktop driveway, it was early and very overcast
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
Beautiful dusting!
November 12th, 2025
