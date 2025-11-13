Previous
week 46 by amyk
Photo 3971

week 46

Trombley House, circa approximately. 1838. Oldest frame house in Bay City. For the 52week challenge, week 46 “highlight a single tree”…yes there is more than one tree here but one is a stand out. :)
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1087% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
That tree is gorgeous!
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact