Photo 3974
16november
One more scene from Bay City state park
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
COOLPIX P1000
14th November 2025 1:12pm
Jane Pittenger
ace
The color of the grass in foreground is wonderful
November 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the view of the light and the water through the golden grass.
November 17th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful scene fav
November 17th, 2025
