week 39 quote by amyk
Photo 3977

week 39 quote

for the weekly quote challenge
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Very true! Lovely shot.
November 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
November 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So true.
November 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Absolutely true
November 19th, 2025  
*lynn ace
great quote = very fitting with the lovely milkweed seed
November 19th, 2025  
