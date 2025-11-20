Previous
Founder’s Crossing… by amyk
Photo 3978

Founder’s Crossing…

…is the name of this new pedestrian bridge. The area across the river is being developed with walking trails, picnic areas, observation decks, etc.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1089% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact