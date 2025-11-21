Sign up
Previous
Photo 3979
industrial
52week challenge, week 47 “industrial”…Midland is home to Dow Chemical, covering about 2600acres with 6000 employees. Often there are steam clouds visible which is what I liked about this photo.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2025-w47
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, lovely capture and reflections.
November 22nd, 2025
