Photo 3984
26november
very windy today with a little blowing snow…the squirrels were busy staying fed
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is awesome
November 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
November 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful story telling capture, I love his expression!
November 27th, 2025
