26november by amyk
Photo 3984

26november

very windy today with a little blowing snow…the squirrels were busy staying fed
26th November 2025

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome
November 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
November 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful story telling capture, I love his expression!
November 27th, 2025  
