Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3985
27november
assorted foliage along the river
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5096
photos
206
followers
267
following
1091% complete
View this month »
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
Latest from all albums
3979
3980
3981
3982
1021
3983
3984
3985
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th November 2025 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close