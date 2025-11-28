Sign up
Previous
Photo 3986
28november
Photo from earlier this month when we had a bit of snow…preparing to enjoy the snowstorm predicted for this weekend :)
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5097
photos
206
followers
267
following
1092% complete
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3980
3981
3982
1021
3983
3984
3985
3986
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th November 2025 9:40am
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Looking very cold, but lovely.
November 29th, 2025
