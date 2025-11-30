Sign up
Photo 3988
30november
Snow on wind chimes
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th November 2025 9:49am
Walks @ 7
ace
Lovely Angel
December 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this beautiful angel!
December 1st, 2025
