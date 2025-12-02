Previous
winter “parkscape” by amyk
Photo 3990

winter “parkscape”

taken (and edited) for the artist challenge inspired by the Winterscape series…I do like a barren winter scene…also tagging for the 52week challenge, week 48 “scape”
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Beverley ace
Oh wow… an amazing capture & edit. Superb!!!!
December 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous light, composition
December 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful wintery scene.
December 2nd, 2025  
Tia ace
Lovely winter scene.
December 2nd, 2025  
