Previous
Photo 3990
winter “parkscape”
taken (and edited) for the artist challenge inspired by the Winterscape series…I do like a barren winter scene…also tagging for the 52week challenge, week 48 “scape”
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5101
photos
206
followers
267
following
1093% complete
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2025 10:28am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
ac-dencescu
,
52wc-2025-w48
Beverley
ace
Oh wow… an amazing capture & edit. Superb!!!!
December 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light, composition
December 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful wintery scene.
December 2nd, 2025
Tia
ace
Lovely winter scene.
December 2nd, 2025
