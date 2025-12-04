Sign up
Previous
Photo 3992
snowy snack
Assorted pumpkins and gourds from our fall yard display are stacked up for the winter near the squirrel feeder for them to munch on….
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5103
photos
206
followers
266
following
1093% complete
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd December 2025 10:08am
Privacy
Public
KWind
ace
What a wonderful capture!
December 5th, 2025
slaabs
ace
The pumpkin stack makes for a great photo setting.
December 5th, 2025
