snowy snack by amyk
snowy snack

Assorted pumpkins and gourds from our fall yard display are stacked up for the winter near the squirrel feeder for them to munch on….
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
KWind ace
What a wonderful capture!
December 5th, 2025  
slaabs ace
The pumpkin stack makes for a great photo setting.
December 5th, 2025  
