Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3995
7december
…lack of bird photography practice this year and there was a nice assortment at the feeders today so took some photos through the window…wind chill today was 16F (-8C)…happy to catch the tufted titmouse
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5106
photos
206
followers
266
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th December 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the framing
December 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close