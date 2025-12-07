Previous
7december by amyk
7december

…lack of bird photography practice this year and there was a nice assortment at the feeders today so took some photos through the window…wind chill today was 16F (-8C)…happy to catch the tufted titmouse
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Jane Pittenger ace
Like the framing
December 8th, 2025  
