Photo 3997
snow scenes
…about a week ago we got 6 inches of snow and its been cold ever since so it is not going anywhere…forecast says 3-5 inches tonight…just some photos from our yard
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
That's quite a lot of snow! Beautiful captures.
December 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely collage.
December 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
December 10th, 2025
