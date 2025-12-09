Previous
snow scenes by amyk
snow scenes

…about a week ago we got 6 inches of snow and its been cold ever since so it is not going anywhere…forecast says 3-5 inches tonight…just some photos from our yard
amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
That's quite a lot of snow! Beautiful captures.
December 9th, 2025  
Lovely collage.
December 9th, 2025  
Lovely
December 10th, 2025  
Lovely presentation
December 10th, 2025  
