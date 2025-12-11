Sign up
Previous
Photo 3999
11december
…nothing new here…have photographed this bridge in every season :)
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
3
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5110
photos
206
followers
266
following
1095% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th December 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Al C
ace
Nice coloured bridge. That red really stands out
December 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love the pop of red
December 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful winter scene!
December 12th, 2025
