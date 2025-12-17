Previous
17december by amyk
Photo 4005

17december

another of yesterday’s sunset…for the back to basics challenge…theme is “foreground”..this is straight out of phone camera & no editing
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glorious
December 18th, 2025  
slaabs ace
pretty sky
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact