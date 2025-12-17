Sign up
Previous
Photo 4005
17december
another of yesterday’s sunset…for the back to basics challenge…theme is “foreground”..this is straight out of phone camera & no editing
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
b2b-5
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glorious
December 18th, 2025
slaabs
ace
pretty sky
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 18th, 2025
