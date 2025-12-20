Sign up
Previous
Photo 4008
20december
Blue jay from earlier this month
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5119
photos
203
followers
266
following
1098% complete
View this month »
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th December 2025 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
It sure is puffed up. Must be cold. Beautiful capture with natural framing.
December 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
December 21st, 2025
