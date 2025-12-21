Sign up
Photo 4009
a gathering of angels
52week challenge, week 51 (!). Theme is Collections. Over the years, I have collected angels. The white one on the left was a gift for my First Communion, making it about 60years old. :). This is just part of the collection.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
4
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5120
photos
203
followers
266
following
1098% complete
4009
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
21st December 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w51
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love angels and have collected them through the years too- but forced myself to stop due to lack of space- but sometimes I do get tempted!! haha You have a lovely collection and your First Communion one is truly a treasure.
December 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are all so pretty.
December 22nd, 2025
