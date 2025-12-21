Previous
a gathering of angels by amyk
Photo 4009

a gathering of angels

52week challenge, week 51 (!). Theme is Collections. Over the years, I have collected angels. The white one on the left was a gift for my First Communion, making it about 60years old. :). This is just part of the collection.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1098% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love angels and have collected them through the years too- but forced myself to stop due to lack of space- but sometimes I do get tempted!! haha You have a lovely collection and your First Communion one is truly a treasure.
December 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are all so pretty.
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact