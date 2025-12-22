Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4010
22december
another view of our new pedestrian bridge and an interesting tree
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5121
photos
203
followers
266
following
1098% complete
View this month »
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st December 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close