Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4011
23december
a lot of our snow has gone but the river is still icy
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5122
photos
203
followers
266
following
1098% complete
View this month »
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st December 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
December 24th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Does look chilly. Beautiful capture of the scene.
December 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, albeit very chilly looking.
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close