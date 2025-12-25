Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4013
Merry Christmas
for the collage challenge…theme “festivities”
Merry Christmas to all…
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5124
photos
203
followers
266
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mfpiac-144
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful collage!
December 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful festive collage.
December 26th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful collage
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close