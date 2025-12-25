Previous
Merry Christmas by amyk
Merry Christmas

for the collage challenge…theme “festivities”
Merry Christmas to all…
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Suzanne ace
Wonderful collage!
December 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful festive collage.
December 26th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful collage
December 26th, 2025  
