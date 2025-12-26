Sign up
Previous
Photo 4014
26december
…an ice storm was in the forecast…
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
7
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5125
photos
203
followers
266
following
1099% complete
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th December 2025 4:01pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne
ace
That’s incredible !
December 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Hanging like fringe!
December 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Impressive and beautiful
December 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow, all those icicles! Love the muted colours.
December 27th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Nice shot! Ice storms are their own kind of beautiful, but also scary! I hope everything is ok where you are with your hydro etc.
December 27th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Ice storms are miserable and beautiful at the same time
December 27th, 2025
amyK
ace
@princessicajessica
lots of accidents/road closures in mid-Michigan today & we are currently waiting for oldest son and girlfriend who are coming from Ohio…doing our family Christmas this weekend.
December 27th, 2025
