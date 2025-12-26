Previous
26december by amyk
26december

…an ice storm was in the forecast…
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
That’s incredible !
December 27th, 2025  
Hanging like fringe!
December 27th, 2025  
Impressive and beautiful
December 27th, 2025  
Wow, all those icicles! Love the muted colours.
December 27th, 2025  
Nice shot! Ice storms are their own kind of beautiful, but also scary! I hope everything is ok where you are with your hydro etc.
December 27th, 2025  
Ice storms are miserable and beautiful at the same time
December 27th, 2025  
@princessicajessica lots of accidents/road closures in mid-Michigan today & we are currently waiting for oldest son and girlfriend who are coming from Ohio…doing our family Christmas this weekend.
December 27th, 2025  
