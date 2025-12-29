Sign up
Photo 4017
Photo 4017
29december
3 days of ice; 1 afternoon of rain (which thankfully got rid of some of the ice) and then todays blizzard (snow and high winds)…good time to stay indoors and enter the quote challenge :)
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
5
6
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th December 2025 10:18am
wsl-45
Susan Wakely
ace
Appropriate saying.
December 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Outstanding image!
December 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Sounds like some horrible weather. Hope the sun returns soon.
December 29th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture, but 3 days of ice though, yuck. Hope you get some relief soon.
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible
December 29th, 2025
