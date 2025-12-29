Previous
29december by amyk
3 days of ice; 1 afternoon of rain (which thankfully got rid of some of the ice) and then todays blizzard (snow and high winds)…good time to stay indoors and enter the quote challenge :)
amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Appropriate saying.
December 29th, 2025  
Outstanding image!
December 29th, 2025  
Sounds like some horrible weather. Hope the sun returns soon.
December 29th, 2025  
Fantastic capture, but 3 days of ice though, yuck. Hope you get some relief soon.
December 29th, 2025  
Incredible
December 29th, 2025  
