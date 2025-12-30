Previous
Week 52! by amyk
Photo 4018

Week 52!

52week challenge, week 52! Theme is “something new”. A new coat of snow makes everything look better although the squirrel might not agree. Another 52week challenge completed!
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Aww! Poor wee thing!
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact