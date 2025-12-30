Sign up
Previous
Photo 4018
Week 52!
52week challenge, week 52! Theme is “something new”. A new coat of snow makes everything look better although the squirrel might not agree. Another 52week challenge completed!
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5129
photos
202
followers
264
following
1100% complete
View this month »
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th December 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2025-w52
Liz Milne
ace
Aww! Poor wee thing!
December 31st, 2025
