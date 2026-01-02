Sign up
Previous
Photo 4021
the last six
photos used for July-December on my 2026 calendar
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
3
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5132
photos
203
followers
264
following
1101% complete
View this month »
4014
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful images Amy! Your calendar is very pleasing to the eye!
January 3rd, 2026
*lynn
ace
great collage full of beautiful shots, Amy ~ I especially like the lilies
January 3rd, 2026
slaabs
ace
Nice selection
January 3rd, 2026
