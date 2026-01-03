Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4022
3january
Overcast, lightly snowing, taken through a window…and an incorrect setting on my camera…but I like how it looks like selective color even though it is not…
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5133
photos
203
followers
264
following
1101% complete
View this month »
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd January 2026 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close