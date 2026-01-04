Previous
winter doldrums… by amyk
Photo 4023

winter doldrums…

…are setting in
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Bill
Nice blurred background.
January 5th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
just gorgeous
January 5th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
January 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful shape and texture.
January 5th, 2026  
