Previous
rail trail by amyk
Photo 4024

rail trail

52week challenge week 1 “symmetry” which should be a relatively easy prompt…still I had trouble finding something…ended up with a shot of the rail trail edited in a program called Brushstrokes to add a little interest
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Great scene - great edit :)
January 6th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
January 6th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Good symmetry and leading lines.
January 6th, 2026  
Al C ace
Challenge met - well done!
January 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph and met the challenge well
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact