Previous
Photo 4024
rail trail
52week challenge week 1 “symmetry” which should be a relatively easy prompt…still I had trouble finding something…ended up with a shot of the rail trail edited in a program called Brushstrokes to add a little interest
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
5
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5135
photos
202
followers
264
following
1102% complete
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 12:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
52wc-2026-w1
Annie D
ace
Great scene - great edit :)
January 6th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
January 6th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Good symmetry and leading lines.
January 6th, 2026
Al C
ace
Challenge met - well done!
January 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photograph and met the challenge well
January 6th, 2026
