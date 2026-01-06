Sign up
Previous
Photo 4025
6january
filling the squirrel and bird feeders and some of the squirrels are pretty tame, so took an opportunity for a close up…I think he’s smiling
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
6
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5136
photos
203
followers
264
following
1102% complete
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th January 2026 9:25am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a beautiful scene
January 7th, 2026
*lynn
ace
cute capture, looks like he is smiling a little
January 7th, 2026
slaabs
ace
cute with the snow on his nose.
January 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
Too cute!
January 7th, 2026
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet!
January 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
He looks very well fed
January 7th, 2026
