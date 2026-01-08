Previous
8january
Photo 4027

8january

A little warm spell giving us fog and slush. Sun was trying to put in an appearance. I seem to want to shoot contre-jour lately…probably just glad to see the sun :)
8th January 2026

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
1103% complete

JackieR
Tis is a beautiful landscape, fav
January 8th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre
Beautiful image- and I can certainly understand the need to see the sun.
January 8th, 2026  
